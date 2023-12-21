Shawnee Co. receives the ‘go ahead’ to purchase property of historic Topeka motorcycle dealership

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. has received the green light to purchase a historic Topeka motorcycle dealership.

The Shawnee County Board of Commissioners received a request for approval to purchase the property located at 2047 SW Topeka Blvd., the address of the Harley-Davidson dealership, and authorize a contract. Commissioners discussed the decision at its Thursday, Dec. 21, meeting and gave the official approval.

13 NEWS received a release from representatives of the dealership on Wednesday, Dec. 20, explaining that the Evel Knievel Museum housed within the dealership has officially made plans to move to Las Vegas, and new guidelines from the corporate office posed significant challenges to the staff leading to the decision to relocate.

The dealership is currently looking at properties in Topeka on the west side, in the area of I-70. The new location has not yet been finalized or announced.

Commissioners also approved a Public Works request for a bridge replacement project.

