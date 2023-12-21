Shawnee Co. receives the ‘go ahead’ to purchase property of historic Topeka motorcycle dealership

Shawnee Co. has received the green light to purchase a historic Topeka motorcycle dealership.
Shawnee Co. has received the green light to purchase a historic Topeka motorcycle dealership.
By Callie Holthaus and Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. has received the green light to purchase a historic Topeka motorcycle dealership.

The Shawnee County Board of Commissioners received a request for approval to purchase the property located at 2047 SW Topeka Blvd., the address of the Harley-Davidson dealership, and authorize a contract. Commissioners discussed the decision at its Thursday, Dec. 21, meeting and gave the official approval.

13 NEWS received a release from representatives of the dealership on Wednesday, Dec. 20, explaining that the Evel Knievel Museum housed within the dealership has officially made plans to move to Las Vegas, and new guidelines from the corporate office posed significant challenges to the staff leading to the decision to relocate.

The dealership is currently looking at properties in Topeka on the west side, in the area of I-70. The new location has not yet been finalized or announced.

Commissioners also approved a Public Works request for a bridge replacement project.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
High school wrestling coach under investigation for crimes against children
Ben Tegtmeier announces the viral plate design would be produced as front vanity plates on...
Creator of viral license plate announces production of front vanity plates
FILE - Jerry Adams and his van
Man at center of canceled Silver Alert believed to have been found deceased
The historic Evel Knievel Museum is planning a move to Las Vegas.
Harley Davidson dealership plans to move elsewhere in Topeka
Generic - FBI
Few details available as FBI launches investigation in Clay Center

Latest News

Crews extinguished a blaze Thursday morning at 731 N.E. Winfield in the Oakland neighborhood...
Crews extinguish blaze at vacant house in Oakland neighborhood
Edward Swarthout
Porch pirate on parole arrested after stolen packages, drugs found in W. Topeka
FILE
Shawnee Co. residents warned of year-end office closures
FILE
2 injured following collision with teenage driver in SW Kansas