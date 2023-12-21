Scholar Athlete of the Week: Kinsey Perine
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Kinsey Perine of Rossville High School.
Perine plays volleyball, basketball and softball. She’s a dancer and cheers for the Bulldogs. Perine is a state champ in softball too.
She’s a part of the National Honor Society, senior class president and member of TASMAD
Perine is committed to play softball for Emporia State and will major in nursing, maintaining a 4.3 GPA.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.