Remembrance ceremony commemorates Kansas crime victims

In ceremonial tradition, ornaments commemorating all of the victims who were killed in the past year were placed on an ‘Angel Tree.’
By Alex Carter
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ”This time of the year during the holidays, I think it’s especially difficult for families who’ve just lost someone,” Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said. “Particularly if it’s been an unexpected loss with a person who’s been murdered, and it is so important, I think, for all of us to gather around each other during the holidays to bring comfort and cherish the memories of those who are gone.”

In ceremonial tradition, ornaments commemorating all of the victims who were killed in the past year were placed on an ‘Angel Tree.’

Two trees were brought in this year.

“It’s just astonishing that we’ve lost another 168 Kansans this year to murder and other similar acts of violence. It’s just heart-wrenching, and unfortunately that number just keeps growing,” Kobach said.

Kansas Poet Laureate Traci Brimhall closed the ceremony with her poem, ‘When the Night is Over,’ illustrating the grief and pain that comes with losing a loved one.

“Is the ache in my chest your hand helping hold me together? Teach me how to trust you are with me, even when the thunderheads roll through my heart. Is the cardinal in the yard how you say I love you now? Is the light in my dreams a message?”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
High school wrestling coach under investigation for crimes against children
FILE
One sent to hospital after elderly couple spends night stranded in Kansas field
Ben Tegtmeier announces the viral plate design would be produced as front vanity plates on...
Creator of viral license plate announces production of front vanity plates
William Sharon
3 sent to hospital, driver arrested after stolen vehicle crashes south of Topeka
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

Latest News

Kansas business owner pleads guilty to illegally supplying Russia with avionics
Ariyah, 10 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Ariyah
Wednesday's Child - Ariyah
Wednesday's Child - Ariyah
In ceremonial tradition, ornaments commemorating all of the victims who were killed in the...
Remembrance ceremony commemorates Kansas crime victims