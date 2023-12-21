Remembrance ceremony commemorates Kansas crime victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ”This time of the year during the holidays, I think it’s especially difficult for families who’ve just lost someone,” Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said. “Particularly if it’s been an unexpected loss with a person who’s been murdered, and it is so important, I think, for all of us to gather around each other during the holidays to bring comfort and cherish the memories of those who are gone.”

In ceremonial tradition, ornaments commemorating all of the victims who were killed in the past year were placed on an ‘Angel Tree.’

Two trees were brought in this year.

“It’s just astonishing that we’ve lost another 168 Kansans this year to murder and other similar acts of violence. It’s just heart-wrenching, and unfortunately that number just keeps growing,” Kobach said.

Kansas Poet Laureate Traci Brimhall closed the ceremony with her poem, ‘When the Night is Over,’ illustrating the grief and pain that comes with losing a loved one.

“Is the ache in my chest your hand helping hold me together? Teach me how to trust you are with me, even when the thunderheads roll through my heart. Is the cardinal in the yard how you say I love you now? Is the light in my dreams a message?”

