Reckless driving leads to Horton man’s late-night arrest

Ronald Beck
Ronald Beck(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Horton man was arrested following a late-night reckless driving incident in Hiawatha.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, an officer with the Iowa Tribe Police Department reported they had seen a reckless driver in Hiawatha, however, the driver got away.

Following an investigation into the incident, the Sheriff’s Office said it arrested the driver, Ronald Beck, 48, of Horton. He was booked into the Brown Co. Jail on driving under the influence and transporting an open container.

As of Thursday, Beck no longer remains behind bars as his bond has been posted.

