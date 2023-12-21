Porch pirate on parole arrested after stolen packages, drugs found in W. Topeka

Edward Swarthout
Edward Swarthout(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A porch pirate on parole was arrested in the Capital City after he was found in West Topeka with stolen packages and illegal drugs.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, law enforcement officials were called to the 1700 block of SW Shunga Dr. with reports of a package theft.

Patrol and community officers said they worked together to identify the suspect as Edward L. Swarthout, 41, of Topeka.

Swarthout was found around 4 p.m. in the 700 block of SW Fairlawn Rd. along with the stolen items and illegal narcotics. As a result, he was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Possession of opiates
  • Theft
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Parole violations

As of Thursday, Swarthout remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

Kansas Department of Corrections records indicated that Swarthout was on parole following multiple convictions in Washington, Clay, Sedgwick, Pottawatomie, Riley, Sumner, Lyon and Shawnee counties. Convictions of theft, burglary, criminal possession of a weapon and more date back to 1998. His most recent conviction stems from an October 2019 investigation that was not concluded until May 2023.

