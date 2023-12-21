Topeka teen found safe after reported missing for more than 6 hours

A teenager in Topeka is now safe after he was found at the end of a 6-hour search that began after he was reported missing.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenager in Topeka is now safe after he was found at the end of a 6-hour search that began after he was reported missing.

The Topeka Police Department says Antonio Pisano, 14, was reported missing after he was last seen around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, in the 1100 block of SW Woodward Ave.

TPD noted that Pisano is a 6-foot-1, 140-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Police also said Pisano has an antisocial personality disorder and ADHD.

Around 7:15 a.m. TPD said Pisano was found safely. Police thanked the public for their help.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
High school wrestling coach under investigation for crimes against children
Ben Tegtmeier announces the viral plate design would be produced as front vanity plates on...
Creator of viral license plate announces production of front vanity plates
FILE - Jerry Adams and his van
Man at center of canceled Silver Alert believed to have been found deceased
Generic - FBI
Few details available as FBI launches investigation in Clay Center
The historic Evel Knievel Museum is planning a move to Las Vegas.
Harley Davidson dealership plans to move elsewhere in Topeka

Latest News

A teenager in Topeka is now safe after he was found at the end of a 6-hour search that began...
Police find teenager reported missing out of Topeka
FILE
8th quake in 2 months reported in Central Kansas
Changes are coming to 13 NEWS This Morning with Kansas Tourism
Changes are coming to 13 NEWS This Morning with Kansas Tourism
One person was reported to have suffered critical injuries in a car-motorcycle crash late...
One person critically injured in overnight car-motorcycle crash in south Topeka