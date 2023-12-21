Topeka teen found safe after reported missing for more than 6 hours

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenager in Topeka is now safe after he was found at the end of a 6-hour search that began after he was reported missing.

The Topeka Police Department says Antonio Pisano, 14, was reported missing after he was last seen around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, in the 1100 block of SW Woodward Ave.

TPD noted that Pisano is a 6-foot-1, 140-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Police also said Pisano has an antisocial personality disorder and ADHD.

Around 7:15 a.m. TPD said Pisano was found safely. Police thanked the public for their help.

