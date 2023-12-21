Police hunt for porch pirate after $500+ in packages stolen from Manhattan pair

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are on the hunt for a porch pirate in Manhattan after more than $500 in packages was stolen from a couple.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, law enforcement officials were called to the 1500 block of Fairchild Ave. in Manhattan with reports of a theft.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 35-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman who reported an unknown suspect had stolen multiple packages that had been sitting on their porch.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the pair around $565.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

