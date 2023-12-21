One person critically injured in overnight car-motorcycle crash in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was reported to have suffered critical injuries in a car-motorcycle crash late Wednesday in south Topeka.

The collision was reported at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday at S.W. 29th and Topeka Boulevard.

Crews remained at the scene as of early Thursday.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

