One person critically injured in overnight car-motorcycle crash in south Topeka

Crews were on the scene of a car-motorcycle crash early on Dec. 21, 2023.
Crews were on the scene of a car-motorcycle crash early on Dec. 21, 2023.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was reported to have suffered critical injuries in a car-motorcycle crash late Wednesday in south Topeka.

The collision was reported at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday at S.W. 29th and Topeka Boulevard.

Crews remained at the scene as of early Thursday.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
High school wrestling coach under investigation for crimes against children
Ben Tegtmeier announces the viral plate design would be produced as front vanity plates on...
Creator of viral license plate announces production of front vanity plates
FILE - Jerry Adams and his van
Man at center of canceled Silver Alert believed to have been found deceased
Generic - FBI
Few details available as FBI launches investigation in Clay Center
The historic Evel Knievel Museum is planning a move to Las Vegas.
Harley Davidson dealership plans to move elsewhere in Topeka

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Many are getting ready to travel for the holidays out of Manhattan Regional Airport
AAA’s annual end-of-year forecast projects that 115 million Americans will travel over the...
Many are getting ready to travel for the holidays out of Manhattan Regional Airport
Kansas business owner pleads guilty to illegally supplying Russia with avionics