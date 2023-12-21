One man arrested for possession of meth with intent to distribute in Topeka

One man is behind bars for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in Topeka.
One man is behind bars for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in Topeka.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in Topeka, Kan.

Topeka Police Department stated that on Wednesday, Dec. 20, members of their Narcotics Unit along with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant in the 6200 block of SW 26th St. related to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, officers located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Topeka Police Department said Mark Zimlich, 56, was taken to the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for the following:

  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute
  • Use of a communication facility in commission of a felony drug violation
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

