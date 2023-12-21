Many are getting ready to travel for the holidays out of Manhattan Regional Airport

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With Christmas right around the corner many are gearing up to travel for the holidays.

Manhattan Regional Airport is gearing up for heavy traffic this holiday season. Airport officials have some tips for those who plan to travel.

“Those who come to the airport early, make sure that you have all your proper documentation and your ID for flying, make sure you have your boarding pass, and then also give yourself enough time to get through the TSA screening and security so you can get on your way and enjoy your holiday flying to a wonderful destination,” said Brandon Keazer, director at Manhattan Regional Airport.

The airport expects there to be a big number flying this holiday season after a record November.

“We’re anticipating that December is going to be a very good month for our customers flying in and out of Manhattan Regional Airport actually in November 7,690 people boarded a plane out of Manhattan which was the highest ever on record for a month and we hope to continue to see that into December and obviously into 2024,” said Keazer.

Joyce Humphrey from Manhattan is traveling to Georgia and South Carolina for the holidays and she said having the airport close is convenient for many.

“It’s wonderful, I will never go back to Kansas City, I don’t mean no harm, but this is beautiful. The people are just immaculate, they’re very nice. This is my second time traveling from here this year so hopefully there be plenty of other days to come I’m just happy it’s here I’m so grateful,” said Humphrey.

Keazer is glad the new runway project has made it possible for many to travel where ever they want.

“We love to see people come in and out utilizing our airport especially after we completed that very extensive 30-plus million dollar runway project and we’re very excited to see people being able to fly in and out, flying through American Airlines and going to these great destinations with just one stop you can get anywhere in the world out of Manhattan Regional Airport,” said Keazer.

AAA’s annual end-of-year forecast projects that 115 million Americans will travel over the holiday season.

