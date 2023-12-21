Manhattan man arrested after rape reported earlier in December

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Manhattan was arrested after it was reported earlier in December that he may have raped another individual.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, law enforcement officials responded to the 9900 block of Jasmine Dr. in Manhattan in connection to a rape investigation.

When police arrived, they said they found Israel Newby, 20, of Manhattan, and arrested him. He was booked into the Riley Co. Jail for rape.

RCPD noted that the arrest stemmed from a December 2023 report. There have been two reports of the same nature in December:

As of Thursday, Newby remains behind bars on a $250,000 bond.

