Manhattan liquor store out $1.2K after fraudulent credit card used

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan liquor store is out more than $1,200 after they were notified by a credit card company that a card used in a transaction was fraudulent.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, law enforcement officials were called to the 300 block of S. Seth Child Rd. with reports of fraud.

When police arrived, they said employees of Classic Wine and Spirits reported two unknown suspects had made payments with a credit card. However, the business received a chargeback from the credit card company which stated the activity was fraudulent.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the business around $1,245.

As of Thursday, no arrests have been made and no further information has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

