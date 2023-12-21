Man with Nebraska warrant arrested after found loading trailer in Kansas

ROBINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man with a Nebraska warrant was arrested after he was found loading a trailer that had methamphetamine inside in Northeast Kansas.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, law enforcement officials received word that an individual who had an active extraditable warrant to Nebraska may have been seen at 415 Goldengate St. in Robinson.

When law enforcement officials arrived, they said the suspect, Walter L. Cole Jr., 44, had been attempting to load a vehicle onto a trailer north of the home.

The Sheriff’s Office said Cole was arrested. Meanwhile, K-9 Carla was called to search the vehicle. She alerted deputies to methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside.

Cole was booked into the Brown Co. Jail on his Nebraska warrant as well as possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of Thursday, Cole remains behind Brown Co. bars with no bond listed.

