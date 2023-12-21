Man who impersonated officer to steal from Topeka Walmart arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after he told employees at a Topeka Walmart that he was a police officer before he made off with stolen goods.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, law enforcement officials were called to the Walmart at 2630 SE California Ave. with reports of a theft.

When police arrived, they were told that a man who had claimed he was a police officer had stolen items from the store.

Investigators said they were later able to identify the suspect as Gregory W. Degan, 38, of Topeka.

TPD indicated that Degan was found around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, near SE 21st and SE California Ave. where he was arrested.

Degan was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on the false impersonation of an officer and theft of property worth less than $1,500.

As of Thursday, Degan remains behind bars on a $2,500 bond with a court appearance set for 8:30 aa.m. on Dec. 27.

