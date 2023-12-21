Man who attacked employees of McDonald’s in Topeka arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who allegedly attacked several employees at a Topeka McDonald’s has been arrested.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, law enforcement officials were called to the McDonald’s at 2001 NW Topeka Blvd. with reports of an unwanted subject.

When first responders arrived, employees of the fast-food restaurant reported an individual, identified as Robert L. Fritz Jr., 28, of Topeka, had assaulted them before he left the scene.

TPD indicated that Fritz was later found and arrested. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail on:

Aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon

Interference with law enforcement officials

As of Thursday, Fritz remains behind bars on a $5,000 bond with a court appearance set for 4 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.