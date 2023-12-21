Mahomes on Royals: “Hopefully we have Bobby Witt here for a long time”

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes bats during a softball game at Kauffman...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes bats during a softball game at Kauffman Stadium before a baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the Kansas City Royals Friday, June 2, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The softball game was part of a charity benefit for a local children's hospital. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals have spent more money in free agency this winter than 27 of 30 MLB teams.

With over $105 million in free agent signings bringing in the likes of Michael Wacha, Hunter Renfroe, Seth Lugo, Chris Stratton and Will Smith, Kansas City has opened up the checkbook in a way previously unseen for the organization.

On Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Royals minority owner Patrick Mahomes weighed in on the moves and shared his hopes for the team’s future during a press conference ahead of the Chiefs’ Week 16 Christmas Day matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“It’s cool. Obviously, since I’ve been here it’s been down a little bit,” Mahomes said of the Royals recent track record, which includes a franchise-worst record in 2023. “Before I got here I’ve talked to Travis (Kelce) a ton about it, how cool it was for those two World Series title runs.

“Obviously, a lot of those players left and now they’re trying to rebuild that thing and you see the young core and how talented those guys are and how they just want to add the veterans.”

Smith and Stratton come to the Royals from the Texas Rangers after winning the 2023 World Series.

“Those (veterans) come in and have their impact on the team and they want them to influence that young core on how to do things the right way,” Mahomes said. “And I think they’ve got as good of a chance as anybody to win their division. It’s going to be a great season and I’m excited to be there.

“I want to see (Kauffman Stadium) packed and how those World Series runs were. I’m super excited about it.”

Mahomes also expressed optimism -- and perhaps a hint -- for a potential extension for shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., coming off the first 30-30 season in Royals history.

“Hopefully -- I’m an owner so I’m not going to say anything,” Mahomes said chuckling, “but hopefully we’ve got Bobby Witt here for a long time. I’ll say that.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs take on the Raiders Christmas Day at 12 p.m. You can watch the game live on KCTV5.

