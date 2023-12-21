Kansans warned of familiar scam that could scare them into paying big

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been warned that a familiar scam has resurfaced and could frighten them into paying a hefty sum.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says it has received multiple reports of a familiar scam that has begun to recirculate the county. Victims are contacted by phone and someone on the other end poses as their grandchild or close relative and claims they have been arrested out of the area.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that several variations of the scenario have been reported. One victim told 13 NEWS the scammer had made it sound like her grandchild had been in a serious accident and needed money for medical help.

Law enforcement officials indicated that the caller identifies with victims as they call them by their names or “grandma and grandpa.” It appears the callers even know limited personal histories of the victims.

The Sheriff’s Office said the scammer tells the victim they need $500 or sometimes more immediately or charges will be pressed and they will be sent to jail.

On two occasions, law enforcement officials said the scammer asked for credit or debit card information to facilitate the transaction. The caller told victims they were embarrassed and did not want their alleged parents to find out and promised to pay back the money. One report even stated the scammer cried hysterically.

So far, the Sheriff’s Office noted that no one has fallen victim to the scam. In all reports, residents were able to contact their relatives immediately and no one had been in trouble.

Law enforcement officials reminded residents to never give out personal information over the phone or internet.

