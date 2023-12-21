Jury convicts man behind KC shooting that left bystander, officer injured

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The man behind a retaliatory Kansas City shooting that injured a bystander and an officer has been found guilty by a federal jury.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Thursday, Dec. 21, that a federal grand jury convicted G’Ante Butler, 24, of Kansas City, for his role in a retaliatory shooting that injured two people, including a federal task force officer.

Butler was found guilty of one count of forcible assault on a federal law enforcement officer and one count of use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Court records indicate that on Aug. 3, 2020, KCK police officers were called to an area of Farrow Ave. where Butler’s parents lived with reports of shots fired. Late that evening, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents as well as federally deputized Task Force Officers, went to North Allis St. and arrested one of the individuals responsible for the earlier shooting.

After a search of the home, as officers returned to their vehicles, multiple shooters began to fire at them The officers tried to take cover immediately, however, an officer and a bystander were both hit by gunfire.

Evidence gathered during the investigation led ATF to learn the shooting was orchestrated by Butler in retaliation for the earlier incident on Farrow Ave. The plan had been to shoot at the North Allis home and anyone they encountered there.

Police said they later recovered around 101 casings and two live rounds - including 9 mm, .40 caliber, .45 caliber, 5.56 caliber and 7.62 caliber casings - from an alley west of the targeted home.

“Gang members and their reckless violence and threats to the entire community, including those sworn to protect us. We are fortunate that the officer and the innocent bystander in this case didn’t lose their lives or suffer more serious injuries,” said U.S. Attorney Kate E. Brubacher. “Those who think they can orchestrate gun battles in our streets without the U.S. Department of Justice pursuing severe legal consequences against them are mistaken.”

The Attorney’s Office noted that co-defendants Nadarius Barnes, 24, Chase Lewis, 23, and Donnell L. Hall, 28, all of Kansas City, each pleaded guilty to one count of forcible assault on a federal law enforcement officer and one count of use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. A fifth defendant is set to stand trial in February.

