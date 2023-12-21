Investigation opened after juvenile reportedly abuses Manhattan dog

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Manhattan opened an investigation after it was reported that a juvenile had abused a dog in the city.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, law enforcement officials were called to the 3200 block of Valleywood Dr. in Manhattan with reports of animal cruelty.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a juvenile boy had mistreated a dog. Witnesses reported he had yanked the canine and punched it.

RCPD did not say any arrests were made or citations given. As of Thursday, no further information is available.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

