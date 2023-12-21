Emporia woman behind bars after meth found during Osage Co. traffic stop

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia woman was arrested in Osage County after methamphetamine was found in her vehicle, along with a juvenile passenger.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says that around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, law enforcement officials stopped a vehicle near mile marker 163 on I-35 for a traffic violation.

During the stop, law enforcement officials said they found methamphetamine in the vehicle as well as a juvenile passenger. It was also found that the driver, Christine E. Shear, 40, of Emporia, had a warrant out for her arrest.

As a result, Shear was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on:

Possession of methamphetamine

Driving while license suspended

Endangering a child

Arrest warrant

As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, Shear remains behind bars.

