Early morning boating collision sends man to Lawrence hospital

FILE
FILE(KEYC News Now)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man went to a Lawrence hospital after his boat was hit on Clinton Lake during an early-morning collision.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, first responders were called to Clinton Lake with reports of a boat collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found one boat that had been headed back to the Clinton Marina had hit another boat that was sitting on the lake.

The Sheriff’s Office said the boaters were able to tow the boat that was hit back to the marina before it sank. A towing company was called to remove it from the water.

Meanwhile, first responders said the driver of the boat that was hit refused medical transportation but drove himself to the hospital to be looked at.

