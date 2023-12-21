Crews extinguish blaze at vacant house in Oakland neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a blaze Thursday morning at a vacant house in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka, the same location where authorities said another fire was reported a few months ago.

The latest fire was reported around 9:50 a.m. Thursday at a one-story house at 731 N.E. Winfield.

Topeka Fire Department crews found the blaze to be in the front room of the boarded-up residence, officials said at the scene.

No one was found inside the house, which officials said was supposed to be unoccupied.

No injuries were reported and crews had cleared the scene by around 10:45 a.m.

Another fire was reported at the same address on Aug. 28.

Thursday’s fire remained under investigation.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire or an estimated dollar-loss associated with the blaze.

