Crews extinguish blaze at vacant house in Oakland neighborhood

Same house at 731 N.E. Winfield caught fire on Aug. 28, 2023, according to WIBW records
Crews extinguished a blaze Thursday morning at 731 N.E. Winfield in the Oakland neighborhood...
Crews extinguished a blaze Thursday morning at 731 N.E. Winfield in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a blaze Thursday morning at a vacant house in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka, the same location where authorities said another fire was reported a few months ago.

The latest fire was reported around 9:50 a.m. Thursday at a one-story house at 731 N.E. Winfield.

Topeka Fire Department crews found the blaze to be in the front room of the boarded-up residence, officials said at the scene.

No one was found inside the house, which officials said was supposed to be unoccupied.

No injuries were reported and crews had cleared the scene by around 10:45 a.m.

Another fire was reported at the same address on Aug. 28.

Thursday’s fire remained under investigation.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire or an estimated dollar-loss associated with the blaze.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
High school wrestling coach under investigation for crimes against children
Ben Tegtmeier announces the viral plate design would be produced as front vanity plates on...
Creator of viral license plate announces production of front vanity plates
FILE - Jerry Adams and his van
Man at center of canceled Silver Alert believed to have been found deceased
The historic Evel Knievel Museum is planning a move to Las Vegas.
Harley Davidson dealership plans to move elsewhere in Topeka
Generic - FBI
Few details available as FBI launches investigation in Clay Center

Latest News

Shawnee Co. has received the green light to purchase a historic Topeka motorcycle dealership.
Shawnee Co. receives the ‘go ahead’ to purchase property of historic Topeka motorcycle dealership
Edward Swarthout
Porch pirate on parole arrested after stolen packages, drugs found in W. Topeka
FILE
Shawnee Co. residents warned of year-end office closures
FILE
2 injured following collision with teenage driver in SW Kansas