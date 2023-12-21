Chiefs announces parking lot, gate open times prior to Christmas Day game

Fans tailgate in the parking lot outside Arrowhead Stadium before the start of an NFL football...
Fans tailgate in the parking lot outside Arrowhead Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Santa will have just climbed back up the chimney Christmas morning before the most diehard Chiefs fans start getting ready to head to the Truman Sports Complex.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday that the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium parking gates will open at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. The stadium gates will open at 10 a.m.

The Chiefs will look to clinch an eighth consecutive AFC West division crown, and what better opponent to square off against than the hated Raiders?

American Idol contestant Britney Holmes will sing the national anthem just before the 12 p.m. kickoff, and KC-135 Stratotankers out of McConnell Air Force Base are slated to conduct a flyover.

The Chiefs-Raiders game on Christmas Day will also be featured as the “Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game.” Sports analyst Nate Burleson and play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle will be joined in the AR booth by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Raphael. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Donatello will pop up to explain penalties throughout the game.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
High school wrestling coach under investigation for crimes against children
FILE - Jerry Adams and his van
Man at center of canceled Silver Alert believed to have been found deceased
Ben Tegtmeier announces the viral plate design would be produced as front vanity plates on...
Creator of viral license plate announces production of front vanity plates
The historic Evel Knievel Museum is planning a move to Las Vegas.
Harley Davidson dealership plans to move elsewhere in Topeka
Generic - FBI
Few details available as FBI launches investigation in Clay Center

Latest News

Porch pirate on parole arrested after stolen packages, drugs found in W. Topeka
I-70 temporarily closes as TPD respond to man on 6th Street bridge sign
Court Generic
Jury convicts man behind KC shooting that left bystander, officer injured
Robert Fritz Jr.
Man who attacked employees of McDonald’s in Topeka arrested
FILE - Riley County Police Department
Manhattan liquor store out $1.2K after fraudulent credit card used