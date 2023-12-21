Chiefs announces parking lot, gate open times prior to Christmas Day game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Santa will have just climbed back up the chimney Christmas morning before the most diehard Chiefs fans start getting ready to head to the Truman Sports Complex.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday that the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium parking gates will open at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. The stadium gates will open at 10 a.m.

The Chiefs will look to clinch an eighth consecutive AFC West division crown, and what better opponent to square off against than the hated Raiders?

American Idol contestant Britney Holmes will sing the national anthem just before the 12 p.m. kickoff, and KC-135 Stratotankers out of McConnell Air Force Base are slated to conduct a flyover.

The Chiefs-Raiders game on Christmas Day will also be featured as the “Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game.” Sports analyst Nate Burleson and play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle will be joined in the AR booth by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Raphael. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Donatello will pop up to explain penalties throughout the game.

