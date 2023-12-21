Avoid the Area: I-70 closes near downtown Topeka as police respond to incident

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned to avoid westbound I-70 near Downtown Topeka as police respond to a situation.

The Topeka Police Department says westbound I-70 has been closed as emergency crews respond to an ongoing incident near the 6th St. bridge.

Drivers have been warned to expect delays and should avoid the area if possible.

TPD said SE 6th St. is also closed between Quincy and Madison St. as crews continue to respond.

Police noted that there is no threat to the public.

