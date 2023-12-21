8th quake in 2 months reported in Central Kansas

ASSARIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The eighth earthquake in less than two months has been reported in Central Kansas - this time, near Assaria.

The U.S. Geological Survey earthquake map indicates a 3.1 magnitude tremor rattled Kansans near Assaria awake on Thursday morning, Dec. 21.

The quake was reported around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday with the epicenter found about 4 miles east of Assaria at a depth of about 2 miles.

Since mid-October, a handful of quakes have been reported in the region. The largest of which was reported at a magnitude of 4.0:

A 2.6 magnitude quake was reported near Bennington on Dec. 8

A 3.6 magnitude quake was reported near Bennington on Nov. 25

A 4.0 magnitude quake was reported near Bennington on Nov. 11

A 3.4 magnitude quake was reported near Bennington on Nov. 4

A 2.9 magnitude quake was reported near Bennington on Nov. 4

A 2.5 magnitude quake was reported near Pretty Prairie on Nov. 4

A 2.3 magnitude quake was reported near Goddard on Oct. 25

The USGS noted that residents around Salina, Gypsum and Lindsborg all felt the Assaria tremble as well.

