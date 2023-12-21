8th quake in 2 months reported in Central Kansas

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASSARIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The eighth earthquake in less than two months has been reported in Central Kansas - this time, near Assaria.

The U.S. Geological Survey earthquake map indicates a 3.1 magnitude tremor rattled Kansans near Assaria awake on Thursday morning, Dec. 21.

The quake was reported around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday with the epicenter found about 4 miles east of Assaria at a depth of about 2 miles.

Since mid-October, a handful of quakes have been reported in the region. The largest of which was reported at a magnitude of 4.0:

  • A 2.6 magnitude quake was reported near Bennington on Dec. 8
  • A 3.6 magnitude quake was reported near Bennington on Nov. 25
  • A 4.0 magnitude quake was reported near Bennington on Nov. 11
  • A 3.4 magnitude quake was reported near Bennington on Nov. 4
  • A 2.9 magnitude quake was reported near Bennington on Nov. 4
  • A 2.5 magnitude quake was reported near Pretty Prairie on Nov. 4
  • A 2.3 magnitude quake was reported near Goddard on Oct. 25

The USGS noted that residents around Salina, Gypsum and Lindsborg all felt the Assaria tremble as well.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
High school wrestling coach under investigation for crimes against children
Ben Tegtmeier announces the viral plate design would be produced as front vanity plates on...
Creator of viral license plate announces production of front vanity plates
FILE - Jerry Adams and his van
Man at center of canceled Silver Alert believed to have been found deceased
Generic - FBI
Few details available as FBI launches investigation in Clay Center
The historic Evel Knievel Museum is planning a move to Las Vegas.
Harley Davidson dealership plans to move elsewhere in Topeka

Latest News

A teenager in Topeka is now safe after he was found at the end of a 6-hour search that began...
Police find teenager reported missing out of Topeka
Changes are coming to 13 NEWS This Morning with Kansas Tourism
Changes are coming to 13 NEWS This Morning with Kansas Tourism
One person was reported to have suffered critical injuries in a car-motorcycle crash late...
One person critically injured in overnight car-motorcycle crash in south Topeka
Police located 14-year-old Antonio Pisano around 7:15 a.m. Thursday near the 1100 block of...
Topeka teen found safe after reported missing for more than 6 hours