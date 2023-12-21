70+ families not adopted in UWKV’s Christmas Bureau, but gifts will be under the tree

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 70 households were not matched through the United Way of Kaw Valley’s Christmas Bureau, but the families will still receive gifts.

The UWKV’s president and CEO, Jessica Lehnherr, says about 1,996 households applied to be adopted through its Christmas Bureau this year, which is an increase of about 40 households. By adopting a household, the community or agency “adopters” are tasked with shopping, wrapping, and delivering Christmas gifts to the families asking for help.

The most common items Lehnherr has heard families ask for have been clothing, pots, pans, bedding, blankets, socks, and shoes.

“Those were truly the biggest items that we saw and then, of course, little kids’ items, but you would be surprised, a lot of young kids are also just asking for clothes and shoes,” said Lehnherr.

And this year — there has been an increase in demand for help.

“We have seen a much higher need and people reaching out,” said Lehnherr. “In fact, I said at the intake, where families were coming in and asking to be adopted for the holidays, and so many people said, you know, ‘We have never had to do this before. We have never had to ask for help in this kind of way before.’ So, we know that there is an increased need and a new need for families.”

However, more than 70 households out of the nearly 2,000 households were not adopted this year, but that is not going to stop UWKV.

UWKV adopted the remaining families, then shopped, wrapped, and will soon deliver the families’ gifts over the next several days, at least before or on Christmas Eve. So, each family that asked for help gets adopted and can have a happy holiday.

“It has been an interesting year,” said Lehnherr. “A year like none other we have experienced before. We have had an incredible outpouring of support from our community, but it has been a little different than in years past. This year, we had over 70 families that were not adopted through the traditional measures of an individual going out and shopping and purchasing the gifts and delivering them, but we want to ensure all those families are adopted, so at United Way, we adopted those families, and we have been doing lots of shopping, wrapping and delivering of those gifts.”

Even though not all the families were adopted this year, the Christmas Bureau did receive more donations. Lehnherr says over $22,000 was raised, and all that money went towards gifts for the remaining families.

“On the other side of that, our community has donated, and our contributions to [the] Christmas Bureau are so much higher than they have been in years past,” said Lehnherr. “We have raised over $22,000. So, all of that is going to help us to be able to afford to purchase all these gifts to ensure every family is adopted for the holidays. This is honestly, one of my favorite times of the year. I love being able to give back to the community and to see the huge smile(s) and appreciation on so many families and children’s faces when we get to hand deliver them all these gifts.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.