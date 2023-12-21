5-year-old girl dies after being found unresponsive in bathtub, reports say

Emma Brinkerhoff, 5, died after she was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub.
Emma Brinkerhoff, 5, died after she was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (Gray News) - A family in Utah is remembering their young child who died after a tragic accident reportedly happened at their house earlier this month.

KSL reports that a 5-year-old girl was found unresponsive while taking a bath in Washington County on Dec. 11.

First responders were called to the home and gave the girl medical attention before she was taken to St. George Regional Hospital.

The 5-year-old was then flown in critical condition to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, reports said.

Family members later identified the girl as Emma Brinkerhoff.

According to her obituary, she died at the hospital on Dec. 13.

“Our sweet Emma Grace Brinkerhoff passed from this life into the next after a tragic accident in her home,” family and friends shared. “She was a bright spot of sunshine in her family and neighborhood.”

Kenia Simkins has started a GoFundMe on behalf of the family to assist them as they try to move forward.

“In this impossible road ahead, we reach out to friends, family, and all of those surrounding the Brinkerhoff’s support,” Simkins wrote.

Those close to Emma said she loved dogs, animals, dancing and baking. They also said she was the “spark and life of her home.”

Utah authorities have not released her official cause of death at this time.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it will release further information regarding the situation when it receives any updates.

Funeral services for Emma are scheduled for Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
High school wrestling coach under investigation for crimes against children
FILE - Jerry Adams and his van
Man at center of canceled Silver Alert believed to have been found deceased
Ben Tegtmeier announces the viral plate design would be produced as front vanity plates on...
Creator of viral license plate announces production of front vanity plates
The historic Evel Knievel Museum is planning a move to Las Vegas.
Harley Davidson dealership plans to move elsewhere in Topeka
Generic - FBI
Few details available as FBI launches investigation in Clay Center

Latest News

FILE - Championship banners hang at Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game in...
Two Rhode Island men charged with assault and battery in death of Patriots fan
A new image posted Tuesday from NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its...
Cosmic Christmas tree: NASA releases photo of star cluster with holiday spirit
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in...
UN says more than 1 in 4 people in Gaza are ‘starving’ because of war
A Colorado woman is questioning whether or not her missing father has finally been found after...
Woman believes her missing father may be one of 2 bodies found in same grave
Police say all five children were in the same upstairs bedroom of the two-story duplex.
5 children killed in house fire died as dad shopped for Christmas gifts, investigators say