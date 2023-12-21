2 injured following collision with teenage driver in SW Kansas

EDWARDS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Arizona residents were injured following a collision with a teenage driver in southwestern Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 50 and 20th Ave. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2011 Dodge pickup truck driven by Jeffrey A. Weiss, 16, of Offerle, had been headed north on 20th Ave. Weiss stopped at the railroad tracks and then continued through the yield sign.

However, KHP said Weiss’ pickup collided with a 2023 Subaru SUV driven by Aram Molina, 32, of San Luis, Az., which had been headed west on the highway.

KHP noted that the collision forced both vehicles into the north ditch.

First responders said Molina and his passenger, Auri Molina, 29, of San Luis, were both taken to the Edwards County Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

KHP said Weiss was not wearing his seatbelt but was uninjured in the collision.

