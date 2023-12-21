$13.5K stolen from Manhattan company after fake cashier’s check used

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $13,500 was stolen from a Manhattan plumbing company after a fake cashier’s check was used to pay for services.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, law enforcement officials were called to the 700 block of Pecan Circle with reports of a theft.

When first responders arrived, they said they found employees of Dehart Plumbing who reported two known suspects used a fake cashier’s check to pay for services.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the business around $13,540.

As of Thursday, no arrests have been made and no further information has been released.

