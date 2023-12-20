Woman, child seriously injured after impaired driver runs them over, speeds away

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST
WINFIELD, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman and child are both in a Wichita hospital with serious injuries after a driver suspected to be under the influence ran them over in a Pizza Hut parking lot and sped away.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, emergency crews were called to the parking lot of the Pizza Hut at 1902 Main St. in Winfield with reports of a vehicle-pedestrian hit-and-run incident.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2011 Ford F-150 driven by Audrey N. L. Yingling, 23, of Winfield, had been headed north in the parking lot when she hit two pedestrians, Meighan E. I. Hipsher, 30, of Burden, and a juvenile.

KHP said Yingling then sped away from the scene.

First responders indicated that Hipsher and the child were both taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries.

The Cowley County Jail Inmate Report indicates that Yingling was found and arrested early Wednesday morning. She was booked into jail on:

  • Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs
  • Traffic accident - fatal

As of 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Yingling has since been released from jail as she bonded out of custody. No further information has been released, including the identity of the child.

