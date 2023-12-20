Wetter but still warm the next few days

Keeping temperatures very mild
13 News Eye on Northeast Kansas
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

Tonight

A chance of sprinkles after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

A slight chance of drizzle before noon, then a slight chance of rain after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 58. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of rain before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night

Rain, mainly after midnight. Low around 53. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday

Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 61. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night

Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Christmas Day

A 50 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
High school wrestling coach under investigation for crimes against children
FILE
One sent to hospital after elderly couple spends night stranded in Kansas field
William Sharon
3 sent to hospital, driver arrested after stolen vehicle crashes south of Topeka
Ben Tegtmeier announces the viral plate design would be produced as front vanity plates on...
Creator of viral license plate announces production of front vanity plates
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

Latest News

Staying mild
Highest rainfall totals southeast of the turnpike. Most of this will fall Thursday night
Wednesday forecast: Mild despite cloud cover
Mild and cloudy leading up to Christmas
Mild and cloudy leading up to Christmas
Warmer than yesterday, windy as well