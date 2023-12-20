Wetter but still warm the next few days
Keeping temperatures very mild
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -
Tonight
A chance of sprinkles after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
A slight chance of drizzle before noon, then a slight chance of rain after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 58. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of rain before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night
Rain, mainly after midnight. Low around 53. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday
Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 61. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday Night
Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Christmas Day
A 50 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.
