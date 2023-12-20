Wednesday forecast: Mild despite cloud cover

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The unseasonably mild temperatures will be here to stay through Christmas Day before cooling back down to more seasonal temperatures by Tuesday. Rain is still going to be the precipitation type that falls through Christmas Day but there is a chance there may be some snow Tuesday into Tuesday night.

Taking Action:

Rain is going to be highest during the day on Sunday with uncertainty on rain during the day Thursday, Friday and Monday. Even if there is rain on those days it won’t be as widespread as Sunday’s chance.

If you’re traveling anywhere in the country watch the video, there is a graphic that shows the nation’s hazards through next Tuesday. Bottom line if you’re traveling out toward the western high plains and toward the Rockies be prepared for snow and hazardous travel beginning Saturday. Rain will be the main hazard if you’re traveling east.



Still monitoring 2 storm systems that will impact northeast KS for the next 8 days. The first one will be Thursday/Friday with the next one moving in Saturday night with on and off precipitation lasting through the middle part of next week. This does not mean it will be an all day washout the entire time, there will be a lot of dry time but with it still being several days out, specific details are still subject to change so keep checking back for updates.

Normal High: 42/Normal Low: 23 (WIBW)

Today: While a few peeks of sun are possible it’ll generally be cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 50s for most (upper 50s in a few spots). Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 30 mph with the strongest winds near I-35.

Tonight: Cloudy. Patchy drizzle can’t be ruled out. Lows in the mid 40s (this may be an evening temperature before temperatures increase closer to 50° by sunrise). Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Light rain may start to move in late in the afternoon with the better chance for the more measurable rain holding off until after sunset. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Rain will be likely Thursday night into early Friday morning with most models keeping the majority of the day on Friday dry. Because of the warm morning with lows around 50°, highs may reach the upper 50s to even low 60s.

The dry and mild weather continues to begin the holiday weekend with upper 50s-low 60s again on Saturday before rain moves in Saturday night and continuing through early Monday morning. There may even be an isolated t-storm Sunday.

As of now 2 of the 3 long range models are keeping Monday dry with one of the models keeping rain in the area on Christmas Day so this will be something to monitor. This would have an impact on any precipitation Monday night (if there is any) as the colder air moves in leading to winter precipitation. The current forecast is for it to be dry Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning before rain develops Tuesday afternoon with snow possibly mixing in before it turns to all snow Tuesday evening leading to dry conditions by Wednesday.

While it does cool down closer to seasonal temperatures still not looking at anything extreme for the rest of the year temperature wise or snow storms. As of now the latest long range model has lows in the mid-upper 20s the morning of January 1st so nothing too cold for those New Year’s Eve plans.

Highest rainfall totals southeast of the turnpike. Most of this will fall Thursday night (WIBW)

