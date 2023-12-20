Washburn basketball sweeps Northeastern State

By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn men’s and women’s basketball both posted dominant wins over Northeastern State in an afternoon doubleheader at Lee Arena on Tuesday.

First, the women defeated the Riverhawks 75-56, led by Yiibari Nwidadah’s career-high 19 points. The ‘Bods are now 8-3 on the year heading into Christmas break.

Then, the men steamrolled the Riverhawks 84-48 to move to 7-4 on the season. Washburn Rural product and true freshman Jack Bachelor led the Ichabods with 24 points, 11 of which were scored in the first two minutes of game time.

Both teams will be back in action in the new year, hosting Central Oklahoma for a doubleheader on January 4th, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

