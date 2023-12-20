Wamego Health Center marks halfway point in MRI suite construction

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego Health Center gave 13 NEWS a look at the ongoing construction of its latest addition.

The hospital hosted a walkthrough of the suite that will house its new MRI scanner. They’re currently about halfway done with construction, since breaking ground in September. Wamego Health Center says the machine will allow them to move on from a periodic mobile machine and expand health care access in the area.

“We’ve been scheduling MRIs right now three to five weeks out,” Hospital Administrator Brian Howell said. “Now we’ll hopefully be able to get folks in right away, get things figured out and help doctors make better decisions.”

Howell also says the new machine will use magnetic forces, decreasing the amount of radiation patients are exposed to.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.