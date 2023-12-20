Truck driver injured after semi’s cab lifted when trailer gets stuck in western KS

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST
ELLIS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Russell truck driver was taken to a western Kansas hospital after his semi’s cab was partially lifted off the ground when his trailer got stuck.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, emergency crews were called to 36088 I Rd. in Ellis with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2013 Kenworth power unit had been headed west on I Rd. when the driver, Clifford A. Paramore, 56, of Russell, attempted to turn north into a private driveway.

As Paramore turned, KHP said the trailer’s passenger side tires got caught in the culver and caused the trailer to flip over. However, the truck towing the trailer did not flip but was partially lifted off the ground.

First responders said Paramore was taken to Trego-Lemke Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

