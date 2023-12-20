TPAC gets $25,000 for youth scholarships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Security Benefit donated to the Topeka Performing Arts Center for the second time this year.

Security benefit donated $10,000 to the theater earlier this year. They donated $25,000 donated this time, which TPAC says will help fund its youth scholarships and education programs.

“Some of them were as low as $200,” TPAC Executive Director Rory Kent, Jr. said about the theater’s scholarships. “So, Security Benefit got word of it and were like ‘No longer will you have to do $200 scholarships, you can at least do a two grand, three grand.’ And that really goes a long way to helping a young person out with their studies.”

You can learn more about TPAC’s programming at TopekaPerformingArts.org.

