Topeka’s Wings Etc. debuts loyalty app with guest-friendly features

Topeka's Wings Etc. is debuting its loyalty app with guest-friendly features.
Topeka's Wings Etc. is debuting its loyalty app with guest-friendly features.(Wings Etc)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wings Etc. is debuting a loyalty app with guest-friendly features.

Wings Etc. officials said fans of the fast-growing grill and pub franchise will earn points with each in-app purchase toward rewards at all 80 locations. Wings Etc. is located at 2139 SW Fairlawn Plaza Dr. in Topeka, Kan.

Wings Etc., Inc., franchisor of the Wings Etc. Grill & Pub sports bar brand, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 20 the launch of the new “Wings Rewards” loyalty app, which features popular, guest-focused purchase and reward options and a compelling initial offer to generate excitement and app downloads.

According to Wings Etc., the Wings Rewards app allows customers to search for nearby Wings Etc. restaurants, order online, secure discounts, receive exclusive updates, track reward points, and redeem rewards. Points are earned with every food and soft drink purchase, both in-store and via online ordering. To pique guest interest, generate buzz and incentivize trial, all qualified Wings Reward app downloads will automatically have a free appetizer reward available for redemption.

“The Wings Rewards app and our compelling download offer are a reflection of our philosophy: no gimmicks, no hoops — just good food and great times,” said Wings Etc. CEO Rob Hensmann. “Offering a free appetizer for qualified app downloads sends the right message to our valued guests. We deeply appreciate their continued interest in Wings Etc. and we are excited to offer them more convenient ways to engage with us.”

Wings Etc. said in addition to the core features of the Wings Rewards app, guests can also use the app to round up their purchases to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which is a Wings Etc. system-wide fundraising partnership that continues through July 2024.

Wings Etc. indicated new Wings Rewards members can also earn additional rewards through invitation codes that can be sent to their friends via email, text, Facebook, Twitter, Messenger and Whatsapp. When the friend uses the invitation code, both the sender and the friend will receive a free appetizer.

Wings Etc. noted the app is available for both IOS and Android. Guests who do not have a smart device can sign up on the brand website at wingsetc.com. The app launch will be supported in all locations beginning Jan. 16, with in-store promotional POP and closed-circuit TV messaging, as well as outbound social media posts, emails to over 275,000 Wings Etc. “VIP Email” members, and traditional and digital media buys.

Topeka's Wings Etc. is debuting its loyalty app with guest-friendly features.
Topeka's Wings Etc. is debuting its loyalty app with guest-friendly features.(Wings Etc.)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
High school wrestling coach under investigation for crimes against children
FILE
One sent to hospital after elderly couple spends night stranded in Kansas field
William Sharon
3 sent to hospital, driver arrested after stolen vehicle crashes south of Topeka
Ben Tegtmeier announces the viral plate design would be produced as front vanity plates on...
Creator of viral license plate announces production of front vanity plates
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

Latest News

Kansas Highway Patrol is warning drivers to obey the traffic laws during the winter holidays.
Drivers warned to obey traffic laws during winter holidays
Fidelity Bank won the honor for their display at 6th and Kansas.
Fidelity State Bank wins Downtown Topeka window decorating contest
FILE
$1.8 million headed to K-State for wild turkey research as populations decline
FILE
Neodesha boat manufacturer to pay $134K for hazardous waste violations
FILE
New Hays VA clinic promises to reach the needs of more veterans