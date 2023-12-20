Topeka’s Wings Etc. debuts loyalty app with guest-friendly features

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wings Etc. is debuting a loyalty app with guest-friendly features.

Wings Etc. officials said fans of the fast-growing grill and pub franchise will earn points with each in-app purchase toward rewards at all 80 locations. Wings Etc. is located at 2139 SW Fairlawn Plaza Dr. in Topeka, Kan.

Wings Etc., Inc., franchisor of the Wings Etc. Grill & Pub sports bar brand, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 20 the launch of the new “Wings Rewards” loyalty app, which features popular, guest-focused purchase and reward options and a compelling initial offer to generate excitement and app downloads.

According to Wings Etc., the Wings Rewards app allows customers to search for nearby Wings Etc. restaurants, order online, secure discounts, receive exclusive updates, track reward points, and redeem rewards. Points are earned with every food and soft drink purchase, both in-store and via online ordering. To pique guest interest, generate buzz and incentivize trial, all qualified Wings Reward app downloads will automatically have a free appetizer reward available for redemption.

“The Wings Rewards app and our compelling download offer are a reflection of our philosophy: no gimmicks, no hoops — just good food and great times,” said Wings Etc. CEO Rob Hensmann. “Offering a free appetizer for qualified app downloads sends the right message to our valued guests. We deeply appreciate their continued interest in Wings Etc. and we are excited to offer them more convenient ways to engage with us.”

Wings Etc. said in addition to the core features of the Wings Rewards app, guests can also use the app to round up their purchases to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which is a Wings Etc. system-wide fundraising partnership that continues through July 2024.

Wings Etc. indicated new Wings Rewards members can also earn additional rewards through invitation codes that can be sent to their friends via email, text, Facebook, Twitter, Messenger and Whatsapp. When the friend uses the invitation code, both the sender and the friend will receive a free appetizer.

Wings Etc. noted the app is available for both IOS and Android. Guests who do not have a smart device can sign up on the brand website at wingsetc.com. The app launch will be supported in all locations beginning Jan. 16, with in-store promotional POP and closed-circuit TV messaging, as well as outbound social media posts, emails to over 275,000 Wings Etc. “VIP Email” members, and traditional and digital media buys.

