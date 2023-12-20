Topeka man behind bars for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said that after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, the Shawnee Co. Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a narcotics investigation in the 1700 block of S. Topeka Blvd. in Topeka, Kan. During the investigation, illegal narcotics were located.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office indicated that Adrian A. Lowe, 63, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for the following:

Possession of opiates with intent to distribute (fentanyl pills)

Possession of marijuana

Felony possession of drug paraphernalia

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office noted this incident is still under investigation.

