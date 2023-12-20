Topeka to host homecoming for students of former African American schools

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former students and educators of Topeka’s four former African American elementary schools have been invited back to the Capital City for a homecoming celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Brown v. Board decision.

In honor of the 70th anniversary of the Brown v. Board of Education decision, the National Park Service said it is set to host a homecoming celebration for former students and educators of the Capital City’s four former African American elementary schools. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 18, 2024.

The Service noted that the event marks seven decades since the landmark Supreme Court decision that b arred segregation in public education. The celebration promises a vibrant atmosphere with community speakers, oral history collections and engaging activities to highlight the significance of former students, faculty and staff of Buchanan, McKinley, Monroe and Washington Elementary Schools.

“As part of our 70th anniversary commemoration, we want to do something new and to learn more about the impact this monumental court case had on students and teachers in Topeka, and to honor them,” said Nicholas Murray, Division Manager for Interpretation at the Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park. “The idea of a homecoming for the students and teachers came naturally and it will help us as a staff to learn more of those individual stories of students and teachers associated with these schools.”

Park officials indicated that registration is required for the event. Lunch will be provided to those who do register. Attendees are encouraged to share their elementary school memories and to bring any memorabilia for a “show and tell” session.

To register, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
High school wrestling coach under investigation for crimes against children
William Sharon
3 sent to hospital, driver arrested after stolen vehicle crashes south of Topeka
FILE
One sent to hospital after elderly couple spends night stranded in Kansas field
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
FILE
Topeka’s Rose Muffler set to close after patriarch passes away on Thanksgiving

Latest News

FILE
Police search for woman who stole shotgun in Ogden
Kansas ABC agents seize alcohol purchased with a fake ID during a recent enforcement campaign...
Bars, liquor stores warned to look out for fake IDs ahead of the holidays
Governor Laura Kelly announced three appointments and four reappointments to state boards and...
Gov. Kelly announces three appointments, four reappointments to state boards
FILE - (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Election officials hold that images cannot be used in post-election audits