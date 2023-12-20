Topeka to host homecoming for students of former African American schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former students and educators of Topeka’s four former African American elementary schools have been invited back to the Capital City for a homecoming celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Brown v. Board decision.

In honor of the 70th anniversary of the Brown v. Board of Education decision, the National Park Service said it is set to host a homecoming celebration for former students and educators of the Capital City’s four former African American elementary schools. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 18, 2024.

The Service noted that the event marks seven decades since the landmark Supreme Court decision that b arred segregation in public education. The celebration promises a vibrant atmosphere with community speakers, oral history collections and engaging activities to highlight the significance of former students, faculty and staff of Buchanan, McKinley, Monroe and Washington Elementary Schools.

“As part of our 70th anniversary commemoration, we want to do something new and to learn more about the impact this monumental court case had on students and teachers in Topeka, and to honor them,” said Nicholas Murray, Division Manager for Interpretation at the Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park. “The idea of a homecoming for the students and teachers came naturally and it will help us as a staff to learn more of those individual stories of students and teachers associated with these schools.”

Park officials indicated that registration is required for the event. Lunch will be provided to those who do register. Attendees are encouraged to share their elementary school memories and to bring any memorabilia for a “show and tell” session.

To register, click HERE.

