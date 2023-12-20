Topeka High’s BJ Canady officially a Golden Bear

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It wasn’t an easy road for the Trojan senior but he’s now off to college.

Canady signed the dotted line with the Golden Bears after committing back in October with KU and K-State being his other two choices.

He’s one of the best players in the state and the 47th best lineman in the country according to 247Sports.

The 6′5 260 pound big man will be close to his sister Nija, who’s the star pitcher at Stanford.

Canady broke both of his feet and tore his patella tendon growing up which set him back but he preserved and now is Division I bound. During his remarks before signing, he said his dad was close to making the NFL before suffering an injury. BJ said now it’s his goal to get there and follow in his dad’s footsteps.

”It’s been a dream since I was little, something I always worked towards and something I always wanted to do so it’s a blessing,” Canady said. “It’s amazing because like you said, my sister did it before, I came to Ky Thomas’s when he did his so it’s just looking up to everyone that did it before me and now I’m in the position to do it so it’s just a blessing.”

Canady wants to study business and hopes to own his own gym someday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.