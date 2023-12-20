Topeka City Council approves proposal for renovation of Wanamaker shopping center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owners of the Wanamaker Hills Shopping Center received approval from Topeka’s Governing Body Tuesday to re-develop the 17th and Wanamaker property.

“Now we have a vacant box there, we have a challenge to turn that around, get a new tenant, and turn that into a thriving space,” said Bob Johnson, representative for the Indiana-based developer, EIG Wanamaker. “We have asked to increase the cap of the Community Improvement District there. Didn’t increase the sales tax at all, didn’t increase the duration of the CID. Simply lifted the opportunity to capture the CID sales tax that’ll be produced by a new tenant there.”

EIG Wanamaker paid $31 million for the existing shopping center in 2019.

They came to terms with Topeka’s City Council on an amendment to the initial contract, allowing the developers to re-invest in the property.

“That’ll enable us now to finalize that deal with HomeGoods, get over the finish line, and hopefully deliver that tenant in 2024, Johnson said.

“They believe in the location. They think that Wanamaker will continue to be a thriving retail corridor. I think many could have looked at this site several years ago and said, ‘how do we turn this from what’s been a very downtrodden center into something that could thrive?”

Johnson said if this initial phase is successful, more additions to the retail property would likely be in store.

“The hope and goal is that on the north side, where there’s an area of parking that’s really never used, there would be a tenant that would come in that would be to the degree that would support a pro forma for a new ground up space on the north side of that center.”

EIG Wanamaker plans to invest an additional $8.5 million into the project.

Their maximum reimbursement amount will also increase by nearly $3 million.

