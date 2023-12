Topeka City Council approves common consumption zones in NOTO, Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council approved zones allowing alcohol consumption outside establishments in certain parts of the city.

Two zones were approved: A six block area between Quincy, Jackson, 4th and 10th in Downtown Topeka. And, a NOTO zone encompassing the area between Fairchild, Norris, Quincy, and Jackson. You can see maps for both here.

The zones come after a state law was passed last year allowing cities to designate common consumption areas.

