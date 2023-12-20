Topeka church receives two check donations to enhance chapel’s sound system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church is getting some help sharing their word.

Topeka Evening Sertoma presented two checks, one from it and the other from its national branch, to Topeka Presbyterian Manor.

The money will be used to enhance the chapel’s sound system.

“We really, really needed to have the sound system updated because many of our residents my age and older have hearing aids and that isn’t always enough, so we strain to hear our wonderful chaplain,” said Kay Jones, Independent Living Council President.

Presbyterian Manor is located at 4712 SW 6th Ave.

