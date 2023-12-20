Topeka church receives two check donations to enhance chapel’s sound system

A Topeka church is getting some help sharing their word.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church is getting some help sharing their word.

Topeka Evening Sertoma presented two checks, one from it and the other from its national branch, to Topeka Presbyterian Manor.

The money will be used to enhance the chapel’s sound system.

“We really, really needed to have the sound system updated because many of our residents my age and older have hearing aids and that isn’t always enough, so we strain to hear our wonderful chaplain,” said Kay Jones, Independent Living Council President.

Presbyterian Manor is located at 4712 SW 6th Ave.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
High school wrestling coach under investigation for crimes against children
Governor Kelly reveals the winning license plate design
Governor Kelly reveals the winning license plate design
William Sharon
3 sent to hospital, driver arrested after stolen vehicle crashes south of Topeka
FILE
Avoid the Area: Collision closes road south of Topeka
FILE
Sheriff’s Office warns of new property scam circulating Northeast Kansas

Latest News

A recent poll has found that when it comes to the Sunflower State’s business climate, leaders...
Poll finds Kansas businesses concerned about rising operations costs, taxes
TPAC gets $25,000 for youth scholarships
TPAC gets $25,000 for youth scholarships
Topeka’s Rose Muffler set to close after patriarch passes away on Thanksgiving
Topeka’s Rose Muffler set to close after patriarch passes away on Thanksgiving
Topeka church receives two check donations to enhance chapel’s sound system
Topeka church receives two check donations to enhance chapel’s sound system
Washburn women's basketball head coach Lora Westling
Washburn basketball sweeps Northeastern State