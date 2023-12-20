Teen driver to appear in court as one sent to hospital following Manhattan crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 79-year-old woman was sent to the hospital as a teen driver was notified to appear in court following an afternoon collision in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Sunset and Hunting Ave. in Manhattan with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2001 white Toyota Highlander driven by a Manhattan 15-year-old had collided with a 2010 red Toyota Yaris driven by Jane Mead, 79, of Manhattan.

RCPD indicated that the teenager had run the stop sign at the intersection and collided with Meade’s vehicle.

First responders noted that Mead was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of her injuries.

RCPD indicated that the teen was issued a notice to appear for failure to stop or yield at a stop sign and driving in violation of a restriction.

