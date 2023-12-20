Suspicious vehicle leads to arrest of two people for drug possession in Jackson Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of two people for drug possession in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday, Dec. 19 that a deputy was dispatched for a suspicious vehicle around 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18 to the area of the 9800 block of US 75 Highway. The deputy made contact with two occupants and discovered that the female had an active protection order against the male driver.

During the traffic stop, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a K-9 alerted to the presence of an illegal substance within the vehicle. A search located a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office indicated the driver, Freedom Spirit Hood, 46, of Portland, Oregon, was arrested for a violation of a protection order, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful vehicle registration. In addition, the passenger, Rosalie Marie Hood, 38, of Boise, Idaho, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both subjects remain in the Jackson County Jail.

