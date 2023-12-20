Marysville truck driver charged with murder after fatal 5-vehicle crash

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Marysville has been formally charged with second-degree murder following a 5-vehicle collision in April that left two other drivers dead.

KVOE reports that formal charges were finalized on Tuesday, Dec. 19, against Travis D. Edwards, 47, of Marysville, as he stands accused of murder following a wreck near Emporia earlier in 2023.

Edwards was arrested in connection to a 5-vehicle fatality collision that happened in April. He was booked on first-degree murder, aggravated battery and interference with law enforcement.

Court records indicate that Edwards was formally charged on Tuesday with second-degree murder, aggravated battery and interference with law enforcement.

Around 6:15 p.m. on April 5, the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicated that emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 50 and Road C - about 4 miles west of Emporia - with reports of a 5-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2014 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Edwards had been headed east on the highway while a 2021 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Quintia M. Rowe, 32, of Norfolk, Va., followed.

Meanwhile, KHP said a 2014 Subaru CrossTrek driven by Timothy M. Hoekstra, 67, of Chino, Cali., had been headed west as a 2019 Jeep Renegade driven by Ryan R. Miller, 29, of Independence, Mo., and a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Jacob L. Suenram, 32, of Lawrence, followed.

According to first responders, Edwards’ semi crossed the center line where it hit Hoekstra’s CrossTrek which caused the SUV to spin into the eastbound lanes where it hit Rowe’s semi.

Meanwhile, Edwards continued east, still driving over the center line, and hit both Miller’s Jeep and Suenram’s Escape.

First responders said Miller and Suenram were both pronounced dead at the scene. A child was also present in Suenram’s vehicle, however, no information about their injuries or identity has been released.

KHP said Edwards, Hoekstra, Hoekstra’s passenger, Judith E. Hoekstra, 69, of Chino, were all sent to Newman Regional Health with suspected minor injuries. Rowe escaped the crash without injury.

Troopers noted that everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

As of Wednesday, Edwards remains behind bars in Lyon Co. on a $100,000 bond.

