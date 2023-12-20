Shawnee County considering purchase of Harley-Davidson building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Historic Harley-Davidson dealership could be up for sale.

The Shawnee County Commission is set to consider the purchase Thursday, their agenda including a proposed agreement between the county and property owner RPM Properties, LLC. The county would pay over $2.9 million for the property, with a 30-day window provided for inspections.

The Commission meets at 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

