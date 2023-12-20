Police seek driver in possible road rage incident near Ogden

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are searching for the driver behind a possible road rage incident near Ogden after a firearm was pointed at a woman.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, first responders were called to the intersection of E. Riley Ave. and Fort Riley Blvd. in Ogden with reports of a possible road rage incident.

When law enforcement officials arrived, they said they found a 21-year-old woman who reported an unknown suspect drove up to her, yelled and pointed a gun at her.

As of Wednesday, no arrests have been made and no further information has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

