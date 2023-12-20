Police search for woman who stole shotgun in Ogden

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole a shotgun from an Ogden man that she knew.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, law enforcement officials were called to a home in Ogden with reports of a theft.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 22-year-old man who reported a woman he knew had stolen his 12 gauge pump action shotgun.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the man about $1,200.

As of Wednesday, no arrests have been made and no further information, including the suspect’s description and identity, has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

