Police search for teen girls who may have been picked up by third party in JC

Hayden Lynch (left) and Taylor Sperry (right).
Hayden Lynch (left) and Taylor Sperry (right).(Kansas Missing & Unsolved)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Junction City are searching for two teenage girls reported as missing runaways they believe may have been picked up by a third party.

The Junction City Police Department says on Tuesday, Dec. 19, that Hayden Lynch, 15, and Taylor Sperry, 16, were both recently reported missing. Law enforcement officials continue to search for the teen girls.

Kansas Missing & Unsolved said the pair were reported as missing and endangered runaways and were last seen in Junction City around 7 p.m. on Sunday. It is unknown who picked the pair up, however, their last known location was the Deertrail area.

Lynch has been described as a 5-foot-1, 125-pound white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Both sides of her nose have been pierced and she does wear braces on her teeth.

Sperry has been described as a 5-foot-3, 130-pound white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a dimple on her right cheek and a smiley face tattoo on her left hand.

Anyone with information about the girls’ whereabouts should report it to JCPD at 785-762-5912 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
High school wrestling coach under investigation for crimes against children
William Sharon
3 sent to hospital, driver arrested after stolen vehicle crashes south of Topeka
FILE
One sent to hospital after elderly couple spends night stranded in Kansas field
FILE
Topeka’s Rose Muffler set to close after patriarch passes away on Thanksgiving
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

Latest News

License plate design created by BT Creative out of Eudora.
Creator of viral license plate announces production of front vanity plates
Generic - FBI
Few details available as FBI launches investigation in Clay Center
FILE - Cody Ceniceros
Search leads to discovery of teen’s body in crashed vehicle in western Kansas
Staying mild